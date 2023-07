THE CHARTS!

Artist Record Label

1 JOE ALTERMAN The Upside Of Down Ropeadope

2 QUARTET SAN FRANCISCO / GORDON GOODWIN’S BIG PHAT BAND / TAKE SIX Raymond Scott Reimagined Violinjazz

3 ED CHERRY Are We There Yet? Cellar

4 HAILEY BRINNEL Beautiful Tomorrow Outside In

5 ANTONIO ADOLFO Bossa 65 AAM

6 ALISON CROCKETT Echoes Of An Era Redux: My Father’s Record Collection, Vol. 1 Sol Image

7 VINCE ECTOR ORGANATOMY TRIO Live At The SIde Door Cabo Verde

8 MIKE CLARK Plays Herbie Hancock Sunnyside

9 JAKE BALDWIN Misc Items Shifting Paradigm