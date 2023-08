THE CHARTS!

Artist Record Label

1 QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE In Times New Roman… Matador

2 VIDEO SEX PRIEST “Salt” [Single] Self-Released**

3 SNOOPER Super Snooper Third Man

4 HOLY WAVE Five Of Cups Suicide Squeeze

5 PINK SPIDERS, THE Freakazoid Pure Noise

6 DIET LITE Into The Pudding Self-Released**

7 PJ HARVEY I Inside The Old Year Dying Partisan

8 CALIBRO 35 Nouvelles Aventures Record Kicks

9 NIGHT BEATS Rajan Suicide Squeeze

10 OLIVIA JEAN Raving Ghost Third Man

11 GEESE 3D Country Partisan

12 CABLE TIES All Her Plans Merge

13 GROUPLOVE I Want It All Right Now (Deluxe) Glassnote

14 KILAMANZEGO Black Weirdo [EP] Get Better

15 CHRIS FARREN Doom Singer Polyvinyl

16 CHARM SCHOOL Finite Jest [EP] sonaBLAST!

17 SWEEPING PROMISES Good Living Is Coming For You Feel It

18 CLIENTELE, THE I Am Not There Anymore Merge

19 BRUISER AND BICYCLE Holy Red Wagon Topshelf

20 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD PetroDragonic Apocalypse; Or, Dawn Of Eternal Night: An Annihilation Of Planet Earth… KGLW

21 SHIVVERS, THE “My Love is Calling” [Single] Self-Released**

22 GIRL RAY Prestige Moshi Moshi

23 GUIDED BY VOICES Welshpool Frillies GBV Inc.

24 HONEY CREEK Self Preservation Self-Released**

25 JACUZZI BOYS Dipped + Glue Mag Mag

26 SHY KIDS House Cats Everything Forever

27 DEX ROMWEBER Good Thing Goin’ Propeller Sound

28 PROTOMARTYR Formal Growth In The Desert Domino

29 SIGUR ROS ÁTTA BMG