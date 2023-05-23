THE CHARTS!
POSTED:: May 23, 2023
General
** Denotes Local
Top 30 Chart for WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|NEW PORNOGRAPHERS, THE
|Continue As A Guest
|Merge
|2
|DAMNED, THE
|Darkadelic
|earMUSIC
|3
|MUDHONEY
|Plastic Eternity
|Sub Pop
|4
|DAFT PUNK
|Random Access Memories (10th Anniversary Edition)
|Columbia/Sony
|5
|LUCERO
|Should’ve Learned By Now
|Liberty & Lament/Thirty Tigers
|6
|A CERTAIN RATIO
|1982 (Nineteen Eighty Two)
|Mute
|7
|ROBBIE FULKS
|Bluegrass Vacation
|Compass
|8
|TEMPLES
|Exotico
|ATO
|9
|PILES
|“Be The Way” [Single]
|Self-Released **
|10
|OLIVIA JEAN
|Raving Ghost
|Third Man
|11
|TAJ MAHAL
|Savoy
|Linus/Stony Plain
|12
|FRUIT BATS
|A River Running To Your Heart
|Merge
|13
|BORIS THE SPRINKLER
|Bits O’ Boris
|Beer City **
|14
|COMBUSTOR
|Combustor
|Splunge **
|15
|BLONDSHELL
|Blondshell
|Partisan
|16
|PURLING HISS
|Drag On Girard
|Drag City
|17
|LEMON TWIGS, THE
|Everything Harmony
|Captured Tracks
|18
|DEX ROMWEBER
|Good Thing Goin’
|Propeller Sound
|19
|LOVESICK
|…Hoping This Is The End…
|Top Secret
|20
|FIVE FINGERS OF FUNK
|Portland Say It Again
|Kill Rock Stars
|21
|DRY CLEANING
|Stumpwork
|4AD/Beggars Group
|22
|ALISON GOLDFRAPP
|The Love Invention
|Skint/BMG
|23
|ST PAUL AND THE BROKEN BONES
|Angels In Science Fiction
|ATO
|24
|JAMIE BREIWICK
|Awake Vol. 2 – The Music of Don Cherry
|Shifting Paradigm **
|25
|ZOON
|Bekka Ma’iingan
|Paper Bag
|26
|BEACH FOSSILS
|“Seconds” [Single]
|Bayonet
|27
|LAEL NEALE
|Star Eaters Delight
|Sub Pop
|28
|DEATH VALLEY GIRLS
|Islands In The Sky
|Suicide Squeeze
|29
|ALTIN GUN
|Ask
|ATO
|30
|IGUANA DEATH CULT
|Echo Palace
|Innovative Leisure
Blues WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|TAJ MAHAL
|Savoy
|Linus/Stony Plain
|2
|ST PAUL AND THE BROKEN BONES
|Angels In Science Fiction
|ATO
|3
|MIKE ZITO AND ALBERT CASTIGLIA
|Blood Brothers
|Gulf Coast
|4
|DEX ROMWEBER
|Good Thing Goin’
|Propeller Sound
|5
|INCORRUPTIBLES, THE
|Highway Hypnosis
|Self-Released**
|6
|BOO BOO DAVIS
|Boo Boo Boogaloo
|Blue Lotus
|7
|BOBBY HARDEN AND THE SOULFUL SAINTS
|Bridge Of Love
|Dala
|8
|BRUCE KATZ BAND
|Connections
|Dancing Rooster
|9
|BIG HARP GEORGE
|Cut My Spirit Loose
|Blues Mountain
|10
|BOB DYLAN
|Fragments Bootleg Series #17
|Columbia Legacy
Jazz WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|LES DEMERLE
|Once in a Lifetime
|Origin
|2
|DELFEAYO MARSALIS
|Uptown On Mardi Gras Day
|Troubadour Jass
|3
|JAMIE BREIWICK
|Awake Vol. 2 – The Music of Don Cherry
|Shifting Paradigm **
|4
|HAILEY BRINNEL
|Beautiful Tomorrow
|Outside In
|5
|MICHAEL FEINBERG
|Blues Variant
|Criss Cross
|6
|MICHAEL O’NEILL
|Conversation With Birds
|Jazzmo
|7
|KINGSLEY DURANT
|Convertible
|Zen Diagram
|8
|DAN TRUDELL
|Fishin’ Again
|OA2
|9
|LE BOEUF BROTHERS
|Hush
|SoundSpore
|10
|LONDON BREW
|London Brew
|Downtown/Concord Jazz
World Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|ALTIN GUN
|Ask
|ATO
|2
|WHATITDO ARCHIVE GROUP
|Palace Of A Thousand Sounds
|Record Kicks
|3
|DESIRE MAREA
|On The Romance Of Being
|Mute
|4
|ACID ARAB
|Trois
|Crammed Discs
|5
|NATALIE MACMASTER AND DONNELL LEAHY
|Canvas
|Self-Released
|6
|Y LA BAMBA
|Lucha
|Tender Loving Empire
|7
|GAYE SU AKYOL
|Anadolu Ejderi
|Glitterbeat
|8
|SOUAD MASSI
|Sequana
|BackingTrack/Virgin LAS
|9
|KOBO TOWN
|Carnival Of The Ghosts
|Stonetree
|10
|ETRAN DE L’AIR
|Agadez
|Sahel Sounds
Electronic Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|DAFT PUNK
|Random Access Memories (10th Anniversary Edition)
|Columbia/Sony
|2
|WHATITDO ARCHIVE GROUP
|Palace Of A Thousand Sounds
|Record Kicks
|3
|UNDERWORLD
|“and the colour red” [Single]
|Universal
|4
|MELATI ESP
|Hipernatural
|Carpark
|5
|ALISON GOLDFRAPP
|The Love Invention
|Skint/BMG
|6
|ORB, THE
|Prism
|Cooking Vinyl
|7
|BONOBO AND JACQUES GREENE
|“Fold” [Single]
|Outlier
|8
|CHIME
|Chime Presents: Rushdown 100
|Rushdown
|9
|M.APE
|Buzz or Howl Under the Influence of Nothing
|Triple Eye Industries **
|10
|JOHN CARROLL KIRBY
|“Oropendola” [Single]
|Stones Throw
Heavy WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|TERRESTRIAL HOSPICE
|Caviary To The General
|Ancient Dead
|2
|TRIBUNAL
|The Weight Of Rememberance
|20 Buck Spin
|3
|DEPLETED
|Failing
|Self-Released
|4
|REVOCATION
|Netherheaven
|Metal Blade
|5
|TENTACULT
|Litany of Relict Caverns
|Lacerating Patterns
|6
|SPOTLIGHTS
|Alchemy For The Dead
|Ipecac
|7
|WOODS OF DESOLATION
|The Falling Tide
|Season of Mist
|8
|DEIQUISITOR
|Apotheosis
|Extremely Rotten
|9
|TALLAH
|The Generation Of Danger
|Earache
|10
|AYYUR
|Prevail
|Self-Released