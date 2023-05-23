THE CHARTS!

POSTED:: May 23, 2023

FILED UNDER:: General

** Denotes Local

Top 30 Chart for WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1NEW PORNOGRAPHERS, THEContinue As A GuestMerge
2DAMNED, THEDarkadelicearMUSIC
3MUDHONEYPlastic EternitySub Pop
4DAFT PUNKRandom Access Memories (10th Anniversary Edition)Columbia/Sony
5LUCEROShould’ve Learned By NowLiberty & Lament/Thirty Tigers
6A CERTAIN RATIO1982 (Nineteen Eighty Two)Mute
7ROBBIE FULKSBluegrass VacationCompass
8TEMPLESExoticoATO
9PILES“Be The Way” [Single]Self-Released **
10OLIVIA JEANRaving GhostThird Man
11TAJ MAHALSavoyLinus/Stony Plain
12FRUIT BATSA River Running To Your HeartMerge
13BORIS THE SPRINKLERBits O’ BorisBeer City **
14COMBUSTORCombustorSplunge **
15BLONDSHELLBlondshellPartisan
16PURLING HISSDrag On GirardDrag City
17LEMON TWIGS, THEEverything HarmonyCaptured Tracks
18DEX ROMWEBERGood Thing Goin’Propeller Sound
19LOVESICK…Hoping This Is The End…Top Secret
20FIVE FINGERS OF FUNKPortland Say It AgainKill Rock Stars
21DRY CLEANINGStumpwork4AD/Beggars Group
22ALISON GOLDFRAPPThe Love InventionSkint/BMG
23ST PAUL AND THE BROKEN BONESAngels In Science FictionATO
24JAMIE BREIWICKAwake Vol. 2 – The Music of Don CherryShifting Paradigm **
25ZOONBekka Ma’iinganPaper Bag
26BEACH FOSSILS“Seconds” [Single]Bayonet
27LAEL NEALEStar Eaters DelightSub Pop
28DEATH VALLEY GIRLSIslands In The SkySuicide Squeeze
29ALTIN GUNAskATO
30IGUANA DEATH CULTEcho PalaceInnovative Leisure

Blues WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1TAJ MAHALSavoyLinus/Stony Plain
2ST PAUL AND THE BROKEN BONESAngels In Science FictionATO
3MIKE ZITO AND ALBERT CASTIGLIABlood BrothersGulf Coast
4DEX ROMWEBERGood Thing Goin’Propeller Sound
5INCORRUPTIBLES, THEHighway HypnosisSelf-Released**
6BOO BOO DAVISBoo Boo BoogalooBlue Lotus
7BOBBY HARDEN AND THE SOULFUL SAINTSBridge Of LoveDala
8BRUCE KATZ BANDConnectionsDancing Rooster
9BIG HARP GEORGECut My Spirit LooseBlues Mountain
10BOB DYLANFragments Bootleg Series #17Columbia Legacy

Jazz WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1LES DEMERLEOnce in a LifetimeOrigin
2DELFEAYO MARSALISUptown On Mardi Gras DayTroubadour Jass
3JAMIE BREIWICKAwake Vol. 2 – The Music of Don CherryShifting Paradigm **
4HAILEY BRINNELBeautiful TomorrowOutside In
5MICHAEL FEINBERGBlues VariantCriss Cross
6MICHAEL O’NEILLConversation With BirdsJazzmo
7KINGSLEY DURANTConvertibleZen Diagram
8DAN TRUDELLFishin’ AgainOA2
9LE BOEUF BROTHERSHushSoundSpore
10LONDON BREWLondon BrewDowntown/Concord Jazz

World Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1ALTIN GUNAskATO
2WHATITDO ARCHIVE GROUPPalace Of A Thousand SoundsRecord Kicks
3DESIRE MAREAOn The Romance Of BeingMute
4ACID ARABTroisCrammed Discs
5NATALIE MACMASTER AND DONNELL LEAHYCanvasSelf-Released
6Y LA BAMBALuchaTender Loving Empire
7GAYE SU AKYOLAnadolu EjderiGlitterbeat
8SOUAD MASSISequanaBackingTrack/Virgin LAS
9KOBO TOWNCarnival Of The GhostsStonetree
10ETRAN DE L’AIRAgadezSahel Sounds

Electronic Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1DAFT PUNKRandom Access Memories (10th Anniversary Edition)Columbia/Sony
2WHATITDO ARCHIVE GROUPPalace Of A Thousand SoundsRecord Kicks
3UNDERWORLD“and the colour red” [Single]Universal
4MELATI ESPHipernaturalCarpark
5ALISON GOLDFRAPPThe Love InventionSkint/BMG
6ORB, THEPrismCooking Vinyl
7BONOBO AND JACQUES GREENE“Fold” [Single]Outlier
8CHIMEChime Presents: Rushdown 100Rushdown
9M.APEBuzz or Howl Under the Influence of NothingTriple Eye Industries **
10JOHN CARROLL KIRBY“Oropendola” [Single]Stones Throw

Heavy WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1TERRESTRIAL HOSPICECaviary To The GeneralAncient Dead
2TRIBUNALThe Weight Of Rememberance20 Buck Spin
3DEPLETEDFailingSelf-Released
4REVOCATIONNetherheavenMetal Blade
5TENTACULTLitany of Relict CavernsLacerating Patterns
6SPOTLIGHTSAlchemy For The DeadIpecac
7WOODS OF DESOLATIONThe Falling TideSeason of Mist
8DEIQUISITORApotheosisExtremely Rotten
9TALLAHThe Generation Of DangerEarache
10AYYURPrevailSelf-Released

POSTED BY:: Sidney McCain

TAGGED::Top Airplay

