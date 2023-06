THE CHARTS!

Artist Record Label

1 SPARKS The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte Island

2 JACUZZI BOYS Dipped + Glue Mag Mag

3 BUFFALO NICHOLS “You’re Gonna Need Somebody On Your Bond” [Single] Fat Possum **

4 OLIVIA JEAN Raving Ghost Third Man

5 BLONDSHELL Blondshell Partisan

6 CERTAIN TIMES Desire Double Phantom

7 DELICIOUS MONSTERS Freedom Plastic Realistic? Self-Released **

8 BULLY Lucky For You Sub Pop

9 DAMNED, THE Darkadelic earMUSIC

10 PURR Who Is Afraid Of Blue? Anti-

11 PILES 5:53 Self-Released **

12 TEKE TEKE Hagata Kill Rock Stars

13 ARLO PARKS My Soft Machine Transgressive/PIAS

14 DEX ROMWEBER Good Thing Goin’ Propeller Sound

15 NICK AND JUNE Beach Baby, Baby [EP] AdP

16 LOUISE POST Sleepwalker El Camino

17 GRINGO STAR On And On And Gone My Anxious Mouth

18 WORLD IN ACTION World in Action [EP] Self-Released **

19 SON VOLT Day Of The Doug Transmit Sound/Thirty Tigers

20 SEAN BARNA An Evening At Macri Park Kill Rock Stars

21 STUCK Freak Frequency Born Yesterday

22 JAMIE BREIWICK Awake Vol. 2 – The Music of Don Cherry Shifting Paradigm **

23 GEE TEE Goodnight Neanderthal Goner

24 GENERATIONALS Heatherhead Polyvinyl

25 YOUTH LAGOON Heaven Is A Junkyard Fat Possum

26 HALF MOON RUN Salt BMG

27 FRANKIIE Between Dreams Paper Bag

28 EYELIDS A Colossal Waste Of Light Jealous Butcher

29 WALDEMAR Ruthless Self-Released **