The Charts!

Artist Record Label

1 SPARKS The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte Island

2 SIGUR ROS ÁTTA BMG

3 BLACK DUCK Black Duck Thrill Jockey

4 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD PetroDragonic Apocalypse; Or, Dawn Of Eternal Night: An Annihilation Of Planet Earth… KGLW

5 SNAG “Invasive Species” [Single] Cop City **

6 JACUZZI BOYS Dipped + Glue Mag Mag

7 DEER TICK Emotional Contracts ATO

8 STUCK Freak Frequency Born Yesterday

9 DELICIOUS MONSTERS Freedom Plastic Realistic? Self-Released **

10 TEKE TEKE Hagata Kill Rock Stars

11 QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE In Times New Roman… Matador

12 BULLY Lucky For You Sub Pop

13 HAND HABITS Sugar The Bruise [EP] Fat Possum

14 BUFFALO NICHOLS “You’re Gonna Need Somebody On Your Bond” [Single] Fat Possum **

15 A CERTAIN RATIO 1982 (Nineteen Eighty Two) Mute

16 BEN HARPER Wide Open Light Chrysalis

17 OLIVIA JEAN Raving Ghost Third Man

18 PURR Who Is Afraid Of Blue? Anti-

19 BIFF BIFFTAPE 3 Self-Released

20 WILDERED Emezov Self-Released **

21 BEACH FOSSILS Bunny Bayonet

22 MURLOCS, THE Calm Ya Farm ATO

23 FEEBLE LITTLE HORSE Girl With Fish Saddle Creek

24 JENNY LEWIS Joy’All Blue Note/Capitol

25 HALF MOON RUN Salt BMG

26 ARLO PARKS My Soft Machine Transgressive/PIAS

27 SCAM LIKELY Getting Worse Scum Lovely **

28 MANDY INDIANA I’ve Seen A Way Fire Talk

29 GRINGO STAR On And On And Gone My Anxious Mouth