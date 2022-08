THE [LOFT] LIST POSTED :: August 29, 2022 FILED UNDER :: General

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Tom: Kiwi Jr., Chopper, Sub Pop

Listen

Sid: Thick, “Happiness,” Epitaph

Listen

Ryan: Infacted Allstars, No Fate, Infacted Recordings

Listen

Jeff: The Chats, Get Fucked, Bargain Bin Records

Listen

Kyle: Wilderado, “Head Right,” Bright Antenna

Listen