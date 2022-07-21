The [Loft] List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Tom: Just Mustard, Heart Under, Partisan
Listen

Sid: Archers of Loaf, “In The Surface Noise,” Merge
Listen

Ryan: Priest, Body Machine, self-released
Listen

Jeff: Danger Mouse and Black Thought, Aquamarine,
Listen

Kyle: Frankie & the Witch Fingers, “Tracksuit,” Greenway/Reverberation Appreciation Society
Listen

