The [Loft] List POSTED :: July 21, 2022 FILED UNDER :: General

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Tom: Just Mustard, Heart Under, Partisan

Listen



Sid: Archers of Loaf, “In The Surface Noise,” Merge

Listen



Ryan: Priest, Body Machine, self-released

Listen



Jeff: Danger Mouse and Black Thought, Aquamarine,

Listen



Kyle: Frankie & the Witch Fingers, “Tracksuit,” Greenway/Reverberation Appreciation Society

Listen