THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: May 2, 2019
FILED UNDER::
The [Loft] Office List
FILED UNDER:: The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:
Erin: Aldous Harding, Designer, 4AD
Listen
Tom: Bob Bell, Necropolis, Telephone Explosion
Listen
Sid: Saebra & Carlyle, “1234” [single], self-released
Listen
Ryan: Wychdoktor, Pact, self-released
Listen
Nickie: Beyonce, Homecoming: The Live Album, Parkwood Entertainment
Listen
Chris: Retoro, s/t [EP], self-released
Listen