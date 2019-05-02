THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: May 2, 2019

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:

 

Erin: Aldous Harding, Designer, 4AD
Tom: Bob Bell, Necropolis, Telephone Explosion
Sid: Saebra & Carlyle, “1234” [single], self-released
Ryan: Wychdoktor, Pact, self-released
Nickie: Beyonce, Homecoming: The Live Album, Parkwood Entertainment
Chris: Retoro, s/t [EP], self-released
