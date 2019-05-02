THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: May 2, 2019 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:

Erin: Aldous Harding, Designer, 4AD

Tom: Bob Bell, Necropolis, Telephone Explosion

Sid: Saebra & Carlyle, “1234” [single], self-released

Ryan: Wychdoktor, Pact, self-released

Nickie: Beyonce, Homecoming: The Live Album, Parkwood Entertainment

Chris: Retoro, s/t [EP], self-released

