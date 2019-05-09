THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: May 9, 2019

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:

 

Erin: Marielle Allschwang & The Visitations, VISITATIONS, IV, self-released
Listen

Tom: Sow, Sick, Invisible
Listen

Sid: Bedouin Soundclash, “When The Night Feels My Song”, SideOneDummy
Listen

Ryan: Kompromaut, Traum Und, Citizen Records
Listen

Nickie: Lizzo, Cuz I Love You, Nice Life Recording
Listen

Chris: Marielle Allschwang & The Visitations, VISITATIONS, IV, self-released
Listen

