THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: May 9, 2019
FILED UNDER::
The [Loft] Office List
FILED UNDER:: The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:
Erin: Marielle Allschwang & The Visitations, VISITATIONS, IV, self-released
Listen
Tom: Sow, Sick, Invisible
Listen
Sid: Bedouin Soundclash, “When The Night Feels My Song”, SideOneDummy
Listen
Ryan: Kompromaut, Traum Und, Citizen Records
Listen
Nickie: Lizzo, Cuz I Love You, Nice Life Recording
Listen
Chris: Marielle Allschwang & The Visitations, VISITATIONS, IV, self-released
Listen