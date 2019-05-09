THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: May 9, 2019 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:

Erin: Marielle Allschwang & The Visitations, VISITATIONS, IV, self-released

Tom: Sow, Sick, Invisible

Sid: Bedouin Soundclash, “When The Night Feels My Song”, SideOneDummy

Ryan: Kompromaut, Traum Und, Citizen Records

Nickie: Lizzo, Cuz I Love You, Nice Life Recording

Chris: Marielle Allschwang & The Visitations, VISITATIONS, IV, self-released

