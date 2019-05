THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: May 16, 2019 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

BY NATURE OF OUR JOBS, THE WMSE STAFF IS CONSTANTLY SURROUNDED BY MUSIC. WE THOUGHT YOU MIGHT LIKE TO KNOW WHAT WE’RE CURRENTLY LISTENING TO:

Tom: Transcargo, Momentum, Spinney

Listen

Erin: Big Thief, U.F.O.F., 4AD

Listen

Ryan: God Module, “Cross My Heart” [single], Infacted Recordings

Listen

Sid: The Dirty Nil, You’re Welcome, Dine Alone Records

Listen