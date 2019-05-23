THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: May 23, 2019

FILED UNDER:: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:

 

Erin: Boogarins, Sombrou Dúvida, Overseas Artists Recordings
Listen

Tom: Judas Priest, Firepower, Epic
Listen

Sid: Various Artists, The Punk Singer, A Film About Kathleen Hanna [soundtrack], Bikini Kill Records
Listen

Ryan: Hocico, Psychonaut, Out Of Line
Listen

 

POSTED BY:: Erin Wolf

TAGGED::THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

Categories