THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: May 23, 2019
The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:
Erin: Boogarins, Sombrou Dúvida, Overseas Artists Recordings
Listen
Tom: Judas Priest, Firepower, Epic
Listen
Sid: Various Artists, The Punk Singer, A Film About Kathleen Hanna [soundtrack], Bikini Kill Records
Listen
Ryan: Hocico, Psychonaut, Out Of Line
Listen