THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: May 23, 2019

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:

Erin: Boogarins, Sombrou Dúvida, Overseas Artists Recordings

Tom: Judas Priest, Firepower, Epic

Sid: Various Artists, The Punk Singer, A Film About Kathleen Hanna [soundtrack], Bikini Kill Records

Ryan: Hocico, Psychonaut, Out Of Line

