THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: May 30, 2019 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:

Erin: The Quilz, Fishing For Ketchup, Prickly Music

Listen

Sid: Live Tetherball Tonight, “inbetween”, self-released

Listen

Ryan: Imperial Black Unit, Murder Under Establishment, aufnahme + wiedergabe

Listen

Chris: Mortgage Freeman, “Patterns”, Gloss Records

Listen