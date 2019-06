THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: June 6, 2019 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

BY NATURE OF OUR JOBS, THE WMSE STAFF IS CONSTANTLY SURROUNDED BY MUSIC. WE THOUGHT YOU MIGHT LIKE TO KNOW WHAT WE’RE CURRENTLY LISTENING TO:

ERIN: SACRED PAWS, Run Around The Sun, Merge

LISTEN

TOM: Various Artists, New York Noise Vol. 1 (Dance Music From The NY Underground 1978-82), Soul Jazz

LISTEN

SID: Sinkane, ‘Dépaysé’, City Slang

LISTEN

RYAN: C/A/T, act 2, Crunch Pod

LISTEN