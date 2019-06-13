THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: June 13, 2019
The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:
Erin: Black Thumb, It Is Well With My Soul, JAC World
Tom: Kevin Coyne, Bursting Bubbles, Virgin
Sid: I Don’t Know How They Found Me But They Did, “Choke”, 1981 Extended Play, Fearless
Ryan: Stoppenberg, FrontSchlag, X-beats
