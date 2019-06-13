THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: June 13, 2019 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:

Erin: Black Thumb, It Is Well With My Soul, JAC World

Listen

Tom: Kevin Coyne, Bursting Bubbles, Virgin

Listen

Sid: I Don’t Know How They Found Me But They Did, “Choke”, 1981 Extended Play, Fearless

Listen

Ryan: Stoppenberg, FrontSchlag, X-beats

Listen