THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: June 20, 2019 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:

Erin: Graham Hunt, “Change Their Mind”, self-released

Listen

Tom: Pere Ubu, 20 Years In A Montana Missile Silo, Cherry Red

Listen

Sid: Graham Hunt, “Change Their Mind”, self-released

Listen

Ryan: God Module, Unsound, Infacted Recordings

Listen

Chris: Serengeti, Dennehy, Bonafyde Recordings

Listen