THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

BY NATURE OF OUR JOBS, THE WMSE STAFF IS CONSTANTLY SURROUNDED BY MUSIC. WE THOUGHT YOU MIGHT LIKE TO KNOW WHAT WE’RE CURRENTLY LISTENING TO:

Erin: Daughter Of Swords, Dawnbreaker, Nonesuch

Tom: Jacques Thollot, Quand Le Son Devient Aigu, Jeter La Girafe A La Mer Futura

Sid: The B-52’s, “52 Girls”, The B-52’s, Rhino/Warner

Ryan: Cervello Elettronico, TOP DED CTR, Hands Productions

