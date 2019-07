THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: July 18, 2019 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:

Erin: Wand, Laughing Matter, Drag City

Listen

Tom: Juluka, African Litany, Rhythm Safari

Listen

Sid: Johnny Clegg & Sevuka, “Cruel Crazy Beautiful World”, Live At Zenith (Paris), The Orchard Music Group

Listen

Ryan: Drab Majesty, Modern Mirror, Dais Records

Listen

Chris: Public Enemy, Fight the Power, Motown Records

Listen