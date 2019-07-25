THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: July 25, 2019

The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:

 

Erin: Built To Spill, Keep It Like A Secret, Up Records/Warner Bros.
Listen

Tom: Shock Headed Peters, I  Bloodbrother Be,  El(Benelux)
Listen

Sid: Kali Masi, Wind Instrument, self-released
Listen

Ryan:000, We Became Reptiles EP,  RND. Records
Listen

Jeff: Since I am new to the station, I’m listening to WMSE full-time!
Listen

Erin Wolf

TAGGED::THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

