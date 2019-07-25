THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: July 25, 2019 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:

Erin: Built To Spill, Keep It Like A Secret, Up Records/Warner Bros.

Listen

Tom: Shock Headed Peters, I Bloodbrother Be, El(Benelux)

Listen

Sid: Kali Masi, Wind Instrument, self-released

Listen

Ryan:000, We Became Reptiles EP, RND. Records

Listen

Jeff: Since I am new to the station, I’m listening to WMSE full-time!

Listen