THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST August 1, 2019

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:

Erin: George Harrison, All Things Must Pass, Apple Records

Tom: Special Request, Bedroom Tapes, Houndstooth

Sid: Stephen Colbert w/ The Mountain Goats, “This Year,’ Merge Records

Ryan: Empyres, The Immortals, Insane Records

Jeff: Tyler, the Creator, IGOR, A Boy is a gun/Columbia

Chris: Loudon Wainwright, III, “Your Mother and I”, More Love Songs, Rounder Records

