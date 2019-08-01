THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: August 1, 2019
The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:
Erin: George Harrison, All Things Must Pass, Apple Records
Tom: Special Request, Bedroom Tapes, Houndstooth
Sid: Stephen Colbert w/ The Mountain Goats, “This Year,’ Merge Records
Ryan: Empyres, The Immortals, Insane Records
Jeff: Tyler, the Creator, IGOR, A Boy is a gun/Columbia
Chris: Loudon Wainwright, III, “Your Mother and I”, More Love Songs, Rounder Records
