THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: August 1, 2019

FILED UNDER:: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:

 

Erin: George Harrison, All Things Must Pass, Apple Records
Listen

Tom: Special Request, Bedroom Tapes, Houndstooth
Listen

Sid: Stephen Colbert w/ The Mountain Goats, “This Year,’ Merge Records
Listen

Ryan: Empyres, The Immortals, Insane Records
Listen

Jeff: Tyler, the Creator, IGOR, A Boy is a gun/Columbia
Listen

Chris: Loudon Wainwright, III, “Your Mother and I”,  More Love Songs, Rounder Records
Listen

POSTED BY:: Erin Wolf

TAGGED::THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

Categories