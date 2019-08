THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: August 8, 2019 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

BY NATURE OF OUR JOBS, THE WMSE STAFF IS CONSTANTLY SURROUNDED BY MUSIC. WE THOUGHT YOU MIGHT LIKE TO KNOW WHAT WE’RE CURRENTLY LISTENING TO:

Erin: NO/NO, “Detoxification,” Diagnostic, Gloss Records

Tom: South San Gabriel, Welcome, Convalescence, Undertow

Sid: NO/NO, “Detoxification,” Diagnostic, Gloss Records

Ryan: Unity One, Reality, skyQode

Jeff: Ghostface Killah and Czarface, CZARFACE MEETS GHOSTFACE, Powers and Stuff

Chris: Creedence Clearwater Revival, “Someday Never Comes”, Mardi Gras, Fantasy Records

