THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: August 15, 2019

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:

 

Erin: Ravi/Lola, Neighborhood Daydream, Midwest Action
Tom: Michael Donnelly, Why So Mute, Fond Lover?, Front & Follow
Sid: Hollerado, “One Last Time,” Royal Mountain Records
Ryan: gone fishin’

Jeff: Foxygen, Seeing Other People, Jagjaguwar
Chris: Dennis Wilson, Pacific Ocean Blue, Caribou Records
POSTED BY:: Erin Wolf

