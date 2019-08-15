THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: August 15, 2019
The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:
Erin: Ravi/Lola, Neighborhood Daydream, Midwest Action
Listen
Tom: Michael Donnelly, Why So Mute, Fond Lover?, Front & Follow
Listen
Sid: Hollerado, “One Last Time,” Royal Mountain Records
Listen
Ryan: gone fishin’
Jeff: Foxygen, Seeing Other People, Jagjaguwar
Listen
Chris: Dennis Wilson, Pacific Ocean Blue, Caribou Records
Listen