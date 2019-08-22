THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: August 22, 2019
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:
Erin: SassyBlack, Ancient Mahogany Gold, self-released
Tom: Haruomi Hosono & Tadanori Yokoo, Cochin Moon, Light In The Attic
Sid: Reigning Sound, “Watching My Baby,” Abdication…For Your Love, Merge Records
Ryan: Shiv-R, Interlace, Infacted Recordings
Jeff: Sam Cooke, Live At The Harlem Square Club, 1963, RCA Records
