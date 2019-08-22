THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: August 22, 2019

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:

Erin: SassyBlack, Ancient Mahogany Gold, self-released
Listen

Tom: Haruomi Hosono & Tadanori Yokoo, Cochin Moon, Light In The Attic
Listen

Sid: Reigning Sound, “Watching My Baby,” Abdication…For Your Love, Merge Records
Listen

Ryan: Shiv-R, Interlace, Infacted Recordings
Listen

Jeff: Sam Cooke, Live At The Harlem Square Club, 1963, RCA Records
Listen

