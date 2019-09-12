THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: September 12, 2019

FILED UNDER:: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Jenny Hval, The Practice Of Love, Sacred Bones Records
Listen

Tom: Exek, Some Beautiful Species Left, Digital Regress
Listen

Sid: The Futureheads,”Jekyll”, Powers, The Orchard Music
Listen

Ryan: Kontravoid, Too deep, Fleisch Records
Listen

Jeff: Bakar, Badkid, bash*
Listen

POSTED BY:: Erin Wolf

TAGGED::

Categories