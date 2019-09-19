THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: September 19, 2019

FILED UNDER:: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Lower Dens, The Competition, Ribbon Music
Listen

Tom: Fong Naam, Ancient-Contemporary Music From Thailand, Celestial Harmonies
Listen

Sid: S-E-R-V-I-C-E, “Hey,” Drag Me, self-released
Listen

Ryan: BOY HARSHER, Country Girl Uncut, Nude Records
Listen

Jeff:  Ghostface, Ghostface Killahs, Generation Music Corp.
Listen

Chris:  Ric Ocasek, “Something To Grab For”, Beatitude, Geffen Records
Listen

POSTED BY:: Erin Wolf

TAGGED::THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

Categories