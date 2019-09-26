THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: September 26, 2019 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Kazu, Adult Baby, Adult Baby Records

Tom: Operating Theater, Miss Mauger, Allchival

Sid: Pixies, Beneath The Eyrie, Infectious Records

Ryan: Rose of the West, “Love Lies Bleeding [Warpaint-Steez remix]”, Communicating Vessels

Jeff: Show Me The Body, Dog Whistle, Loma Vista Recordings

Chris: Ray Charles, Modern Sounds In Country And Western Music, ABC/Paramount Records

