THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: September 26, 2019

FILED UNDER:: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Kazu, Adult Baby, Adult Baby Records
Listen

Tom: Operating Theater, Miss Mauger, Allchival
Listen

Sid:  Pixies, Beneath The Eyrie, Infectious Records  
Listen

Ryan:  Rose of the West, “Love Lies Bleeding [Warpaint-Steez remix]”, Communicating Vessels
Listen

Jeff: Show Me The Body, Dog Whistle, Loma Vista Recordings
Listen

Chris: Ray Charles, Modern Sounds In Country And Western Music, ABC/Paramount Records
Listen

POSTED BY:: Erin Wolf

TAGGED::THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

Categories