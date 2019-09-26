THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: September 26, 2019
The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Kazu, Adult Baby, Adult Baby Records
Tom: Operating Theater, Miss Mauger, Allchival
Sid: Pixies, Beneath The Eyrie, Infectious Records
Ryan: Rose of the West, “Love Lies Bleeding [Warpaint-Steez remix]”, Communicating Vessels
Jeff: Show Me The Body, Dog Whistle, Loma Vista Recordings
Chris: Ray Charles, Modern Sounds In Country And Western Music, ABC/Paramount Records
