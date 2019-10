THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: October 3, 2019 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

BY NATURE OF OUR JOBS, THE WMSE STAFF IS CONSTANTLY SURROUNDED BY MUSIC. WE THOUGHT YOU MIGHT LIKE TO KNOW WHAT WE’RE CURRENTLY LISTENING TO.

ERIN: Ride, This Is Not A Safe Place, Wichita Recordings

Listen

SID: Lex Allen, “Let Go,” self-released

Listen

RYAN: LAZERPUNK, Black Lambo, self-released

Listen

CHRIS: Souled American, Fe, Rough Trade Records

Listen