THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: October 10, 2019

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Neal Francis, Changes, Karma Chief

Listen

Tom: Hawkwind, Warrior On The Edge of Time, United Artists

Listen

Sid: Abby Jeanne, Get You High [7″], Atomic Records

Listen

Ryan: 808 State, Transmission Suite, self-released

Listen

Jeff: The Beastie Boys, Paul’s Boutique, Capitol Records

Listen

