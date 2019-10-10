THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: October 10, 2019
The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Neal Francis, Changes, Karma Chief
Tom: Hawkwind, Warrior On The Edge of Time, United Artists
Sid: Abby Jeanne, Get You High [7″], Atomic Records
Ryan: 808 State, Transmission Suite, self-released
Jeff: The Beastie Boys, Paul’s Boutique, Capitol Records
