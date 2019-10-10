THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

October 10, 2019

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Neal Francis, Changes, Karma Chief
Listen

Tom: Hawkwind, Warrior On The Edge of Time, United Artists
Listen

Sid:  Abby Jeanne, Get You High [7″], Atomic Records
Listen

Ryan: 808 State, Transmission Suite, self-released
Listen

Jeff: The Beastie Boys, Paul’s Boutique, Capitol Records
Listen

