THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: October 17, 2019 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Juana Molina, ForFun, Crammed Discs

Listen

Tom: Robin Trower, Bridge of Sighs, Chrysalis

Listen

Sid: Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Ghosteen, Ghosteen Ltd.

Listen

Ryan: Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Ghosteen, Ghosteen Ltd.

Listen

Jeff: Danny Brown, uknowhatimsayin¿, Warp

Listen



Chris: Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, “Lucy”, The Good Son, Mute Records

Listen