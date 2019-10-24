THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Corridor, Junior, Sub Pop
Listen

Tom: Tunes of Negation, Reach The Endless Sea, Cosmo Rhythmatic
Listen

Sid: Platinum Boys, Raw Romance, Dusty Medical Records
Listen

Ryan: Filmmaker, Spectral, self-released
Listen

Jeff: NIN, Pretty Hate Machine, TVT
Listen

