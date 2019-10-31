THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: October 31, 2019
The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Chromatics, Closer To Grey, Italians Do It Better
Tom: Ned Coheny, Hard Candy, Be With Records
Sid: Sid Vicious, “My Way,”, The Great Rock-n-Roll Swindle, Virgin Films
Ryan: Various Artists, Face The Beat: Session 5, Side-Line Magazine
Jeff: Jamie Breiwick, Awake: The Music of Don Cherry, Shifting Paradigm Records
Chris: Mortgage Freeman, It’s All A Wash, self-released
