THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: October 31, 2019

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Chromatics, Closer To Grey, Italians Do It Better
Listen

Tom: Ned Coheny, Hard Candy, Be With Records
Listen

Sid:  Sid Vicious, “My Way,”, The Great Rock-n-Roll Swindle, Virgin Films
Listen

Ryan: Various Artists, Face The Beat: Session 5, Side-Line Magazine
Listen

Jeff: Jamie Breiwick, Awake: The Music of Don Cherry, Shifting Paradigm Records
Listen

Chris: Mortgage Freeman, It’s All A Wash, self-released
Listen

