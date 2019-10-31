THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: October 31, 2019 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Chromatics, Closer To Grey, Italians Do It Better

Listen



Tom: Ned Coheny, Hard Candy, Be With Records

Listen

Sid: Sid Vicious, “My Way,”, The Great Rock-n-Roll Swindle, Virgin Films

Listen

Ryan: Various Artists, Face The Beat: Session 5, Side-Line Magazine

Listen



Jeff: Jamie Breiwick, Awake: The Music of Don Cherry, Shifting Paradigm Records

Listen

Chris: Mortgage Freeman, It’s All A Wash, self-released

Listen