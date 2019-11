THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: November 14, 2019 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

BY NATURE OF OUR JOBS, THE WMSE STAFF IS CONSTANTLY SURROUNDED BY MUSIC. WE THOUGHT YOU MIGHT LIKE TO KNOW WHAT WE’RE CURRENTLY LISTENING TO.

ERIN: TEEBS, ANNICA, BRAINFEEDER

TOM: GARY NUMAN + TUBEWAY ARMY, REPLICAS (FIRST RECORDINGS), BEGGARS BANQUET

SID: LIFE, A PICTURE OF GOOD HEALTH, PIAS

RYAN: MORIS BLAK, THE IRREGULARITY OF BEING, NEGATIVE GAIN

JEFF: GANG STARR, ONE OF THE BEST YET, GANG STARR ENTERPRISES LLC

