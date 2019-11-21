THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Klassik, QUIET. Confluence Records
Listen
Tom: Charles Ditto, In Human Terms, Telephone Explosion
Listen
Sid: Mini Meltdowns, “I Wanna Die (Ian Paterson remix)”, Goodland Records
Listen
Ryan: KHURCH v DADDYBEAR, KHURCH v DADDYBEAR, self-released
Listen
Jeff: Beastie Boys, Paul’s Boutique, Capitol Records
Listen