THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: November 21, 2019

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Klassik, QUIET. Confluence Records
Listen

Tom:  Charles Ditto, In Human Terms, Telephone Explosion
Listen

Sid:  Mini Meltdowns, “I Wanna Die (Ian Paterson remix)”, Goodland Records
Listen

Ryan: KHURCH v DADDYBEAR, KHURCH v DADDYBEAR, self-released
Listen

Jeff: Beastie Boys, Paul’s Boutique, Capitol Records
Listen

