THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: November 21, 2019 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Klassik, QUIET. Confluence Records

Listen

Tom: Charles Ditto, In Human Terms, Telephone Explosion

Listen

Sid: Mini Meltdowns, “I Wanna Die (Ian Paterson remix)”, Goodland Records

Listen

Ryan: KHURCH v DADDYBEAR, KHURCH v DADDYBEAR, self-released

Listen



Jeff: Beastie Boys, Paul’s Boutique, Capitol Records

Listen