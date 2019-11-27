THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

BY NATURE OF OUR JOBS, THE WMSE STAFF IS CONSTANTLY SURROUNDED BY MUSIC. WE THOUGHT YOU MIGHT LIKE TO KNOW WHAT WE’RE CURRENTLY LISTENING TO.

ERIN: Leonard Cohen, Thanks for The Dance, Columbia
TOM: Leonard Cohen, Thanks for The Dance, Columbia
SID: Trolley, “I’ll Never Tell,” The Carnival of Grey and White, self-released
RYAN: Cyto, Dressed To Creep, Infacted Recordings
JEFF: Gang Starr, One Of The Best Yet, Gang Starr Enterprises LLC
