THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

BY NATURE OF OUR JOBS, THE WMSE STAFF IS CONSTANTLY SURROUNDED BY MUSIC. WE THOUGHT YOU MIGHT LIKE TO KNOW WHAT WE’RE CURRENTLY LISTENING TO.
ERIN: Leonard Cohen, Thanks for The Dance, Columbia
TOM: Leonard Cohen, Thanks for The Dance, Columbia
SID: Trolley, “I’ll Never Tell,” The Carnival of Grey and White, self-released
RYAN: Cyto, Dressed To Creep, Infacted Recordings
JEFF: Gang Starr, One Of The Best Yet, Gang Starr Enterprises LLC
