THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: December 5, 2019
FILED UNDER::
General
FILED UNDER:: General
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Michael Kiwanuka, KIWANUKA, Polydor
Listen
Tom: Vox Low, s/t, Born Bad Records
Listen
Sid: Ella Fitzgerald & The Tee Carson Trio, “Summertime”
Listen
Ryan: Slighter, Exogenous: Remix Compilation, Confusion Inc.
Listen
Jeff: Dessa, Chime, Doomtree Records
Listen
Chris: Glenn Miller, “In The Mood,” Bluebird Records
Listen