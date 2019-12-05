THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: December 5, 2019

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Michael Kiwanuka, KIWANUKA, Polydor
Listen

Tom: Vox Low, s/t, Born Bad Records
Listen

Sid: Ella Fitzgerald & The Tee Carson Trio, “Summertime”
Listen

Ryan: Slighter, Exogenous: Remix Compilation, Confusion Inc.
Listen

Jeff: Dessa, Chime, Doomtree Records
Listen

Chris: Glenn Miller, “In The Mood,” Bluebird Records
Listen

