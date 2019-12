THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: December 12, 2019 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

BY NATURE OF OUR JOBS, THE WMSE STAFF IS CONSTANTLY SURROUNDED BY MUSIC. WE THOUGHT YOU MIGHT LIKE TO KNOW WHAT WE’RE CURRENTLY LISTENING TO.

ERIN: Maggie Roche, Where Do I Come From (selected songs), Storysound Records

TOM: Shasta Cults, s/t, Important Records

SID: Mertles Acres, “Pick & Choose,”, self-released

RYAN: [:SITD:], Requiem X [EP], infacted

JEFF: Seu Jorge, The Life Acquatic Studio Sessions, Hollywood Records

