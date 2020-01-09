THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: January 9, 2020

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: DJ Shadow, Our Pathetic Age, Mass Appeal
Listen

Tom: Battles, Juice B Crypts, Warp
Listen

Sid:  David Bowie, “The Man Who Sold The World,” [acoustic version]
Listen

Ryan: Agent Side Grinder, A/X, Metropolis Records
Listen

Jeff: Sarah, The Illstrumentalist, Discover the World Vol. 1, Epidemic Sound
Listen

Chris: Purple Mountains, “Maybe I’m The Only One For Me” Drag City
Listen

