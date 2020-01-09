THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: January 9, 2020 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: DJ Shadow, Our Pathetic Age, Mass Appeal

Tom: Battles, Juice B Crypts, Warp

Sid: David Bowie, “The Man Who Sold The World,” [acoustic version]

Ryan: Agent Side Grinder, A/X, Metropolis Records

Jeff: Sarah, The Illstrumentalist, Discover the World Vol. 1, Epidemic Sound

Chris: Purple Mountains, “Maybe I’m The Only One For Me” Drag City

