THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: January 9, 2020
FILED UNDER::
The [Loft] Office List
FILED UNDER:: The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: DJ Shadow, Our Pathetic Age, Mass Appeal
Listen
Tom: Battles, Juice B Crypts, Warp
Listen
Sid: David Bowie, “The Man Who Sold The World,” [acoustic version]
Listen
Ryan: Agent Side Grinder, A/X, Metropolis Records
Listen
Jeff: Sarah, The Illstrumentalist, Discover the World Vol. 1, Epidemic Sound
Listen
Chris: Purple Mountains, “Maybe I’m The Only One For Me” Drag City
Listen