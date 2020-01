THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: January 16, 2020 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Patti Smith, “After The Gold Rush,” [written by Neil Young], The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon – 1/9/20

Tom: The Subhumans, From The Cradle To The Grave, Bluurg Records

Sid: The Duskwhales, “Today,” Take It Back, self-released

Ryan: Sea Of Sin, Wasteland, self-release

Jeff: The Cure, Head on the Door, Polydor

