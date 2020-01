THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: January 23, 2020 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Sufjan Stevens, The Decalogue, Asthmatic Kitty

Tom: Ingram Marshall, Fog Tropes, Arc Light Editions

Sid: Bad//Dreems, Doomsday Ballet, WMG

Ryan: Hatari, NEYSLUTRANS, Svikamylla ehf.

Jeff: Holy F, Deleter, Last Gang Records

