THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: January 30, 2020

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:

Erin: Sløtface, Sorry for the Late Reply, Nettwerk
Tom: Will Guthrie, Nist-Nah, Black Truffle
Sid: Corrosion Of Conformity, Eye For An Eye, Candlelight Records
Ryan: NEUROACTIVE, Night Flights EP, alfa matrix
Jeff: Wolf Parade, Thin Mind, Sub Pop
