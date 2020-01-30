THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: January 30, 2020 FILED UNDER :: General

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:

Erin: Sløtface, Sorry for the Late Reply, Nettwerk

Tom: Will Guthrie, Nist-Nah, Black Truffle

Sid: Corrosion Of Conformity, Eye For An Eye, Candlelight Records

Ryan: NEUROACTIVE, Night Flights EP, alfa matrix

Jeff: Wolf Parade, Thin Mind, Sub Pop

