THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: February 6, 2020

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Poliça, When We Stay Alive, Memphis Industries
Tom: Marianne Faithful, Negative Capability, Panta Rei
Sid:  The Homesick, “Male Bonding,” The Big Exercise, Sub Pop Records
Jeff:  Poliça, When We Stay Alive, Memphis Industries
