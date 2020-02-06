THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: February 6, 2020
The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Poliça, When We Stay Alive, Memphis Industries
Tom: Marianne Faithful, Negative Capability, Panta Rei
Sid: The Homesick, “Male Bonding,” The Big Exercise, Sub Pop Records
Jeff: Poliça, When We Stay Alive, Memphis Industries
