THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: February 6, 2020 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Poliça, When We Stay Alive, Memphis Industries

Listen

Tom: Marianne Faithful, Negative Capability, Panta Rei

Listen

Sid: The Homesick, “Male Bonding,” The Big Exercise, Sub Pop Records

Listen

Jeff: Poliça, When We Stay Alive, Memphis Industries

Listen