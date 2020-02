THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: February 13, 2020 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:

Erin: Destroyer, Have We Met, Merge

Tom: Harry Partch, A Ritual Of Dream and Delusion, CBS Masterworks

Sid: C.O.C, “Drowning in A Daydream,” Wiseblood, Sony Music

Ryan: XOTOX, UFO, Infacted Recordings

Jeff: Gil Scott-Heron & Makaya McCraven, We’re New Again – A Reimagining by Makaya McCraven, XL

