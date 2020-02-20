THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

February 20, 2020

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:

Erin: Six Organs Of Admittance, Companion Rises, Drag City
Tom: Phillip Werren, Electronic Music, Manufactured Recordings
Sid: Less Than Jake, “Gainesville Rock City,” Borders & Boundaries, Fat Wreck Chords
Ryan: Zanias, Extinction, Fleisch
Jeff: Monophonics, Sound of Sinning, Transistor Sound
