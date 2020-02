THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: February 27, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Local Lunchbox

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Shadow Show, Silhouettes, Burger Records

Listen

Tom: Nachtbraker, Fatoe Moranga, AUS Recordings

Listen

Sid: Nick Cave, “Into My Arms,” Live at Town Hall NYC

Listen

Ryan: ESA, Burial 10, Negative Gain Productions

Listen

Jeff: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Tearing At The Seams, Stax

Listen

Chris: Mazzy Star – “Fade Into You” – So Tonight That I Might See, Capitol Records

Listen