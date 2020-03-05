THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: March 5, 2020 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: The Seshen, CYAN, Tru Thoughts

Listen

Tom: Nina Nastasia, The Blackened Air, Touch & Go

Listen

Sid: The Dirty Nil, “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet,” Junos 365 Session

Listen

Ryan: SDH, Against Strong Thinking, AVANT! Records

Listen

Jeff: The Meters, Funkify Your Life, Rhino Entertainment

Listen