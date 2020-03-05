THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: March 5, 2020
The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: The Seshen, CYAN, Tru Thoughts
Tom: Nina Nastasia, The Blackened Air, Touch & Go
Sid: The Dirty Nil, “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet,” Junos 365 Session
Ryan: SDH, Against Strong Thinking, AVANT! Records
Jeff: The Meters, Funkify Your Life, Rhino Entertainment
