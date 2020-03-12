THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: March 12, 2020

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: The Shivvers, s/t, Rerun/Bachelor Records
Listen
Tom: Sleaford Mods, Eton Alive, Extreme Eating
Listen

Sid:  ESG, “Dance,” ESG- A South Bronx Story, 99 Records
Listen

Ryan: Adult, Perception is/as/of Deception, Dais
Listen

Jeff: King Krule, Man Alive!, True Panther
Listen

Chris: Lucinda Williams, “I Just Wanted to See You So Bad,” Lucinda Williams, Rough Trade Records
Listen

