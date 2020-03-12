THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: March 12, 2020 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: The Shivvers, s/t, Rerun/Bachelor Records

Listen



Tom: Sleaford Mods, Eton Alive, Extreme Eating

Listen

Sid: ESG, “Dance,” ESG- A South Bronx Story, 99 Records

Listen

Ryan: Adult, Perception is/as/of Deception, Dais

Listen

Jeff: King Krule, Man Alive!, True Panther

Listen

Chris: Lucinda Williams, “I Just Wanted to See You So Bad,” Lucinda Williams, Rough Trade Records

Listen