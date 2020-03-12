THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: March 12, 2020
The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: The Shivvers, s/t, Rerun/Bachelor Records
Tom: Sleaford Mods, Eton Alive, Extreme Eating
Sid: ESG, “Dance,” ESG- A South Bronx Story, 99 Records
Ryan: Adult, Perception is/as/of Deception, Dais
Jeff: King Krule, Man Alive!, True Panther
Chris: Lucinda Williams, “I Just Wanted to See You So Bad,” Lucinda Williams, Rough Trade Records
