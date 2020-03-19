THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: March 19, 2020 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Juiceboxxx, It’s Easy To Feel Like A Nobody When You’re Living In The City, Dangerbird Records

Listen

Tom: Wind Atlas, Arche-Fossil, Conjunto Vacio

Listen

Sid: The Bombpops, “Notre Dame,” Death in Venice Beach, Fat Wreck Chords

Listen

Ryan: IAMX, Echo Echo, Orphic

Listen

Jeff: Deltron 3030, Deltron 3030, 75 ark

Listen

Chris: E.L.O., “Living Thing”, A New World Record, Jet

Listen