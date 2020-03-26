THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: March 26, 2020 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:

Erin: Arbouretum, Let It All In, Thrill Jockey

Tom: DAF, Fur Immer, Virgin

Sid: Guerrilla Ghost, “Keep Your Distance,” Triple Eye Industries

Ryan: The Statler Brothers, Flowers on the Wall, Columbia Records

Jeff: Bjork, Post, One Little Indian, Elektra

