THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: March 26, 2020

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:

Erin: Arbouretum, Let It All In, Thrill Jockey
Listen

Tom: DAF, Fur Immer, Virgin
Listen

Sid: Guerrilla Ghost, “Keep Your Distance,” Triple Eye Industries
Listen

Ryan: The Statler Brothers, Flowers on the Wall, Columbia Records
Listen

Jeff: Bjork, Post, One Little Indian, Elektra
Listen

