THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Lomira, We Need What More Than Ever, self-released

Tom: The Caretaker, Everywhere At The End Of Time (Stage 2), History Always Favours Winners

Sid: Tinted Windows, “Messing With My Head,” S Curve Records – RIP Adam Schlesinger

Ryan: Gulf Blvd, Keep Your Distance, self-released

Jeff: Run The Jewels, “Ooh La La”, Run the Jewels, Inc.

