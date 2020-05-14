THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: May 14, 2020
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:
Erin: The Beths, “Dying to Believe” [single], Carpark Records
Tom: Fiona Apple, Fetch The Bolt Cutters, Epic
Sid: Brendan Benson, Dear Life, Third Man Records
Ryan: Street Fever, GOLD BLOOD [EP], Enchaine Mode
Jeff: Fiona Apple, Fetch The Bolt Cutters, Epic
