THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: May 14, 2020 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:

Erin: The Beths, “Dying to Believe” [single], Carpark Records

Listen

Tom: Fiona Apple, Fetch The Bolt Cutters, Epic

Listen

Sid: Brendan Benson, Dear Life, Third Man Records

Listen

Ryan: Street Fever, GOLD BLOOD [EP], Enchaine Mode

Listen

Jeff: Fiona Apple, Fetch The Bolt Cutters, Epic

Listen