THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: May 21, 2020 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: LAKE, Roundelay, Off Tempo

Listen



Tom: Specimen, Batastrophe, Sure

Listen

Sid: Alex The Astronaut, “Lost,” The Theory of Absolutely Nothing, Nettwerk Listen

Ryan: Various Artists, Murder 01, Murder Records

Listen